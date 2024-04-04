WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 23,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VWO traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. 7,944,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.