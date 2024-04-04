WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $480.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,398. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.16. The firm has a market cap of $384.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.