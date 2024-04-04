WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCEF. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCEF remained flat at $18.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 62,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,638. The stock has a market cap of $692.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

