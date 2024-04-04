WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 1,706,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

