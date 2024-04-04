WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 733 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 219,219 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.