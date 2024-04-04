WealthShield Partners LLC Has $649,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.