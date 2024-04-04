WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.82. The stock had a trading volume of 906,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,340 shares of company stock worth $3,013,601. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

