WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJK traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 133,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,230. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

