WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 343 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 106,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.58. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

