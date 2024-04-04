WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NUSC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 53,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

