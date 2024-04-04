WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,423,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,406,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

