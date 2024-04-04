Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WVE. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -1.12. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 129,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 274,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,627,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 358,201 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

