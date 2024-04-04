Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $59.52. 2,623,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,967,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company has a market cap of $480.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

