Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,456 shares of company stock worth $458,473 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

