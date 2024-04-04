Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 266,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,000,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $507.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

