Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. 3,812,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,519,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

