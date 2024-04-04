Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 0.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.62 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 968,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,323,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

