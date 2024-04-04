Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

