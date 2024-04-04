Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Up 0.3 %
Via Renewables stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Via Renewables
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
