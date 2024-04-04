Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,052. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $314.33 and a one year high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.76 and its 200-day moving average is $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.