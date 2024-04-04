Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $155.37 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $155.37 million and approximately $140.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,373.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.23 or 0.00979656 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00151101 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008878 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00048305 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00196510 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00051583 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00145395 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC.
About Verge
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
