Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $155.37 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $155.37 million and approximately $140.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,373.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.23 or 0.00979656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00151101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00196510 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00051583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00145395 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.