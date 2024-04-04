Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $426.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.89. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

