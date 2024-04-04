Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,869 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

