Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $162.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

