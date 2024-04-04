Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

