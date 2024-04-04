Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 956 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 262,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,274,000 after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTV opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

