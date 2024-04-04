Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $188.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $190.60. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

