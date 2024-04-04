Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. Hess Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

