Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SAP by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SAP by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $193.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.66.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

