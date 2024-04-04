Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

