Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

