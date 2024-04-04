Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.14 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

