Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $73.66 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713 in the last ninety days. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

