Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $22.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

