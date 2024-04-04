Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,107. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $128.01 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

