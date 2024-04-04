Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

