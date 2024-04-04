Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

