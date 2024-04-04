Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 17.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $193.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

