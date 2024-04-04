Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

