Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,130 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 36,954.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after buying an additional 903,980 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after purchasing an additional 645,429 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,621,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $108.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.