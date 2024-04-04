Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 298 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.68.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $227.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.98. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

