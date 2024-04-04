Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

