Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

ANET stock opened at $303.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,248 shares of company stock valued at $93,834,081. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

