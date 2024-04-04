Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.09. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

