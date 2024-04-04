Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 593 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:URI opened at $706.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $673.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

