Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Raised to C$27.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

VCM traded up C$0.76 on Thursday, hitting C$22.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. The firm has a market cap of C$541.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.10. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.30.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.65 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 1.5396341 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

