VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 129,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 190.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 93.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 610.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

