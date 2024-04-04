Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

VTV stock opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

