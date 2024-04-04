Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

