Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 319,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,065 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $257.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

