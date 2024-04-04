Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,570,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,221. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

